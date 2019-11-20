‘Meghan Effect’: Duchess is crowned 2019’s most influential fashion icon

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been named as the world’s most powerful fashion icon of 2019.

According to the global search platform, Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report, the 38-year-old royal influences the fashion choices of shoppers. The report tracked over 200 million searches from 104 million shoppers.

The ‘Meghan Effect’ sees pieces she wears fly off the shelves as her dressing choices led to a spike in sales in 2019.

Be it for one of her favourite brands J Crew, after she teamed a striped skirt on an engagement in Cape Town or the stunning dress she wore by Club Monaco when she met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu which sold out within 24 hours.

The wife of Prince Harry beat the likes of Cardi B, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner and Billie Eilish to top the list. These celebs made it to the top ten dressers.

The Queen of fashion stepped out in many incredible outfits this year—stunning gowns, shoes, jackets, pencil skirts and high street items, and her style efforts have clearly paid off.

Meanwhile, no other royal made it to the top ten; the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton comes in at number 11.

