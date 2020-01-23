Web Analytics
Father shares moment he knew Meghan Markle would be an actress one day

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle shared an old video from her last day of school and talked about the moment he knew she would be an actress one day.

The footage filmed by Thomas in the summer of 1991 shows a glamorous-looking Meghan, 17, on her last day of LA high school. She can be seen mingling with her beaming mother and surrounded by relatives.

It was aired during an interview with Thomas Markle on Channel 5 on Wednesday, in which he shared details of the breakdown of his relationship with his daughter.

Meghan old footage

Another clip Thomas’ camcorder captures is of Meghan as Red Riding Hood in a school play, the moment he says he knew Meghan would be an actress one day.

Meghan Markle was born in 1981 to Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who separated when she was two years old. The family stayed close-knit even after the couple’s divorce until their very public falling out.

Meghan Markle Mother

The duchess inherited her father’s passion for the entertainment industry at a young age, as Thomas worked behind the scenes as a lighting director.

