Meghan Markle turns first-ever guest editor for British Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is guest-editing British Vogue’s September issue titled Forces for Change.

It features a candid conversation between her and former First Lady of United States Michelle Obama. Readers can also find an interview between husband Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall, reports People.

The 37-year-old is the first guest editor in the magazine’s 103 years history. Around 15 trailblazing women appears on the cover of the September issue which includes actors, models, politicians, authors, and advocates.

In a statement, Meghan said “These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today.”

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” she said, adding, “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages,” she added.

The announcement comes two years after Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Speaking about working with mom of one, the photographer Peter Lindbergh said his instructions from the Duchess were clear “‘I want to see freckles!’.”

In honor of the magazine’s 100th anniversary special issue in June 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton appeared on the cover of British Vogue.

