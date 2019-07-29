Web Analytics
Meghan Markle turns first-ever guest editor for British Vogue

Meghan Markle, British Vogue

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is guest-editing British Vogue’s September issue titled Forces for Change.

It features a candid conversation between her and former First Lady of United States Michelle Obama. Readers can also find an interview between husband Prince Harry and Dr. Jane Goodall, reports People.

The 37-year-old is the first guest editor in the magazine’s 103 years history. Around 15 trailblazing women appears on the cover of the September issue which includes actors, models, politicians, authors, and advocates.

British Vogue Cover

In a statement, Meghan said “These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, to take the year’s most read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today.”

“Through this lens I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” she said, adding, “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages,” she added.

A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.

The announcement comes two years after Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Speaking about working with mom of one, the photographer Peter Lindbergh said his instructions from the Duchess were clear  “‘I want to see freckles!’.”

In honor of the magazine’s 100th anniversary special issue in June 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton appeared on the cover of British Vogue. 

