The strained ties between the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who would be quitting this title, have not talked to each other since she and Prince Harry announced to quit as senior members of the Royal Family.

A report in a United States magazine, quoted sources saying the two daughters-in-law of the Prince of Wales Philips have not spoken to each other after Harry and Meghan announced quitting the royal roles.

“Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have not spoken since [the royal exit] happened,” a source was quoted as saying.

It further noted that Meghan was not worried about her strained relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, 35 and is very happy over the recent developments.

“Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London,” the source explains. “She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.”

A report on January 27 has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘really regretted giving up’ her professional career for her royal family role which ‘didn’t compare’ to her life as a TV star.

This was revealed by royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith while talking to Vanity Fair. She said that it is the 21st century, and she was highly unusual [compared to other royal wives] in having been a successful professional woman who was putting aside that whole part of her life [to marry Harry].

“It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to.”

