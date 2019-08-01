Meghan Markle launching clothing line for UK women’s charity
LONDON: The Duchess of Sussex is launching a clothing line to support a charity that helps unemployed women find work.
Meghan said the workwear collection would provide the charity, Smart Works, with continuity. The racks of clothing and array of shoes and bags Smart Work has now come in mismatched sizes and colors, she said.
She has teamed up with designer and friend Misha Nonoo and British retailers Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners and Jigsaw to create the collection.
“Many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity,” Meghan wrote in the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”
View this post on Instagram
Spotlight on: Smart Works We are proud to be supporting a very special initiative this autumn for @SmartWorksCharity! After quiet visits to Smartworks over the last year, The Duchess was moved by the impactful work being done by this non profit organisation that helps women into the workforce, equipping them with both the skills and clothes they need to feel job-ready. Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily “suit” the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview. As a result, launching this autumn, The Duchess will be supporting a collective to help equip the women of Smart Works with the key workwear essentials they need as they enter into the workplace. This initiative is supported by four generous brands who share the vision to empower the women of Smart Works to look and feel 💯 as they bravely venture in to what can often be a daunting environment for those who have been out of the job market. The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, “[reframing] the idea of charity as community,” as The Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity. Special thanks to: @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer, @MishaNonoo, @InsideJigsaw for supporting this very special organisation. And to find out more, read the September issue of @BritishVogue and stay tuned for more exciting updates this autumn. Photo©️SussexRoyal
Smart Works provides training and interview clothes for unemployed women. The charity says it has helped more than 11,000 people. Meghan has visited the organization privately since being made its patron in January.
She said Smart Works is seen wrongly as a “makeover” program that transforms a woman into a new person with donated clothes. Meghan described it in the magazine, which comes out this week, as a network of women seeing to empower other women.
“This is not a fairytale,” she wrote. “If it’s a cultural reference you’re after, forget Cinderella —this is a story of Wonder Woman, ready to take on the world in her metaphorical and literal cape.”
Designer Nonoo is the person credited with organizing the blind date that introduced Meghan and her future husband, Prince Harry.