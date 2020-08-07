Meghan Markle to host virtual summit about gender equity

Meghan Markle will make her debut as a moderator on gender representation in the media at an upcoming virtual summit.

The Duchess of Sussex will be interviewing Emily Ramshaw, co-founder and CEO of non-profit newsroom, The 19th on August 14 for a virtual summit launched by the organisation.

It will feature conversations with notable women in politics, journalism, civic engagement and the arts.

The speakers at the summit includes former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, US senator Kamala Harris and actor Meryl Streep as well.

“The 19th*’s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important,” Markle said in a statement to Glamour.

“I’m looking forward to asking the cofounder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core.”

Comments

comments