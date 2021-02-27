Meghan Markle reveals her cute nickname for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not be in royal cahoots anymore but the couple is surely keeping well, complete with adorable nicknames for each other!

Markle recently revealed that her choice of a nickname for Prince Harry is ‘Haz’ during a special, brief appearance with him on an episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The Duke, who now resides in the US with his wife Markle, was invited on the show by Corden, who offered a sightseeing tour of Los Angeles to the royal.

During the show, Corden got onto Prince Harry’s phone and dialed Markle on FaceTime to ask her opinion about buying the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion. The Duchess refused, saying that they had done enough moving, before addressing him with the nickname: “Haz, how is the tour of LA going?” she said.

Corden proceeded to tease the royal about the name, saying, “Haz, oh Haz, I didn’t know we were calling you Haz now?” to which the Prince adorably replied, “Well you’re not my wife.”

The show not only had fun moments but the Duke also addressed more serious matters, albeit in a candid manner; he also opened up about his decision to ‘step back’ from his royal duties with Markle, an event now popularly regarded as ‘Megxit’.

“It was never walking away — it was stepping back rather than stepping down. It was a difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health,” he said.

The Prince referred to his decision as something “any husband and any father would do.”

