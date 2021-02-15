Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting second child

Britain’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have confirmed that they are expecting their second child, reported People.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement on Sunday over Valentine’s weekend, with a spokesperson confirming the happy news to People. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” they said.

Meghan and Harry, who are now based in California after stepping down from their roles as senior royals in March 2020, made the announcement with a rare, yet stunning black-and-white image of themselves.

In the photo taken by their longtime friend Misan Harriman, the Duchess is seen cradling her baby bump while resting her head in the Duke’s lap, who gazes lovingly down at her.

The news comes just months after Meghan announced her harrowing ordeal with a miscarriage in July in a special article for The New York Times titled The Losses We Share.She described the loss as ‘carrying an almost unbearable grief’, sharing that hours after she felt the pain, she found herself in a hospital bed holding her husband, Prince Harry’s hand.

