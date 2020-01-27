The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘really regretted giving up’ her professional career for her royal family role which ‘didn’t compare’ to her life as a TV star.

This was revealed by royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith while talking to Vanity Fair. She said that it is the 21st century, and she was highly unusual [compared to other royal wives] in having been a successful professional woman who was putting aside that whole part of her life [to marry Harry].

“It seems now that she really regrets having had to give that up, and what she was expected to do in the royal family didn’t compare with what she had been accustomed to.”

Speaking at what the couple now plans, the biographer said that Meghan has many options to follow as she’s savvy, smart and experienced and worked on a TV series, in movies.

“She knows how it works and could set up a production company.”

However, she said that in the case of Harry, he is trained as a helicopter pilot and that’s his professional training other than that he didn’t go to college.

“The only thing he could do is becoming a motivational speaker. He certainly can speak passionately about the causes that he believes in. But unless he is more than a figurehead, I’m not sure that that will be something meaningful.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that from the spring Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

