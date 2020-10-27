Watch: Meghan Markle pretends to be the Queen in rare video

Before Meghan Markle got to be the Duchess of Sussex, she tried her hand at being the ‘Royal Highness’ as seen in an adorable home-video of the Suits star dated 1990.

The video, unearthed by the Mirror, shows an eight-year-old Markle sashaying around her friends as she dresses up as the Queen, addressing herself as the Royal Highness. According to reports, the video is from her former best friend Ninaki Priddy’s birthday party back in 1990. Markle even rocks a gold crown to finish the look off!

The former actor is seen mimicking a clapper board before she announces the title of her play-show: “Your Royal Highness, take one!” she exclaims.

The video goes on to show Markle take on the role of the Queen of the house, while her friends rally around her asking her questions. “Your Highness, your Highness, isn’t there anything to do around this kingdom any more?” one asks, to which she replies, “Yes, make 900,000 cookies… and sew me a nice dress.”

Another friend can be seen complimenting the party, saying, “Your Highness, Your Highness, great party!” Meghan responds: “Oh, I’m so glad you are enjoying it.” Can you say, adorable?

According to reports, Priddy and Markle are no longer on speaking terms, after an almost three decade long friendship. The friendship soured after Markle divorced her previous husband, Trevor Engelson, in 2013.

