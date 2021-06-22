Web Analytics
Meghan Markle reveals hidden tribute to Diana in her book

Meghan Markle’s debut as a children’s book author is filled with meaningful hidden tributes to her and Prince Harry’s family.

Joining the NPR Weekend Edition program on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the “sweet little moments” tucked throughout her book, The Benchthat hit shelves on June 8.

Inspired by a poem that Markle wrote for her husband Prince Harry on Father’s Day 2019,  the book also features an adorable albeit subtle to his mother, and her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana.

 

“I think you can find sweet little moments that we’ve tucked in there, from my favorite flower, even my husband’s mum’s favorite flower, forget-me-nots, we wanted to make sure they were included in there,” revealed Meghan Markle, sharing that “a lot of special detail and love” went into the book.

The couple has once before offered a flowery tribute to Diana, as recalled by People; the Duke and Duchess marked Mother’s Day 2019 with a subtle tribute to the People’s Princess by sharing a picture of Markle holding baby Archie over a field of forget-me-nots, just days after giving birth to him.

 

 

“Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” read the post on their Sussex Royal Instagram page that has since been abandoned by the couple.

