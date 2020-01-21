Beaming Meghan Markle spotted in Canada post-Megxit

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle looked happier in Canada than ever as she enjoys her post-Megxit freedom.

She was recently spotted taking a stroll through a park in Vancouver with her son Archie and her dogs.

Meghan, 38, kept it casual in black leggings, hiking boots and a beanie as she carried her eight-month-old in a sling accompanied by two men, likely her security guards.

Her latest outing comes after Prince Harry joined the mother-son duo in Canada following his address in UK during which he spoke about stepping back as a senior royal and said: “there really was no other option”.

After photos of her hike in Horth Hill Regional Park made rounds on the internet, social media users pointed out that the Suits star looked more relaxed, chirpy and content than ever.

The Sussexes will no longer be working royals from spring according to a new arrangement. They will stop using their HRH titles, no longer carry out royal duties or military appointments and no longer formally represent the Queen.

Comments

comments