Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ colleagues come to her defense

Meghan Markle Suits

Meghan Markle may not have the royal family’s support but her Suits family is standing right beside her as she battles fresh claims made against her by former staff. 

Earlier this week, The Times of London published a report claiming that Markle had had a complaint made about her to the Buckingham Palace HR department back in 2018. The complaint alleged ‘unacceptable behavior’ from Markle towards her staff.

The Palace then announced a probe into the incident.

Coming just days before Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey is due to air, the Palace’s response set off a swarm of headlines, following which, the Duchess’ friends from her time on Suits rushed to support her.

Jon Cowan, an executive producer on the show, took to Twitter to voice his support, saying that Markle is a “good person thrust into an unimaginable world.”

“Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book,” he tweeted.

Her costar and love interest on the show, actor Partick J. Adams, also vouched for Markle’s character. “From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige, and power accrued,” he wrote.

Adams described her as “a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic” who is not “afraid to … defend herself and those she holds dear.” He also described the royal family dynamic as “complicated and… seemingly archaic and toxic”

The 39-year-old then berated the press for their “racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol,” as well as the royal family for “promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was forced to flee the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health.”

“This newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency,” he slammed.

Showrunner Aaron Korsh also sided with Markle, taking to Twitter to raise his voice. “She’s a strong woman with a kind heart who’s trying to make her way in an unimaginable situation. I don’t know the specifics of some incident from years ago but if late-night emails make you a horrible person, then I’m going to hell 50 times over,” he quipped.

Following the Palace’s announcement to launch a probe into the matter, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told People: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good,” they added.

