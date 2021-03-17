Meghan Markle considering running for US President?

Fresh off the media high from her explosive Oprah interview, Meghan Markle is now reportedly eyeing a 2024 US Presidential bid according to Page Six.

Markle is reportedly keenly interested in the spot, with a source close to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair who also has close links with Washington claiming that Markle is in cahoots with sitting Democrats, reported The Daily Mirror.

The same source, a senior UK politician, also claimed that the Duchess is “looking to build a campaign, as well as fundraising teams, for any potential campaign.”

“The Blairite, internationalist, and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” they added.

Markle’s political ambitions are not exactly a secret. Last year, a friend of the Duchess told Vanity Fair, “One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.”

Omid Scobie, biographer and a friend of Markle, also went on record to say, “Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president.”

Should Markle choose to run and emerge as a victor, she would be the first woman President of the US.

Comments

comments