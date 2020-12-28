There are a lot of hats that Meghan Markle has donned over the years – actor, philanthropist, television producer, and a royal – and it seems like she is set to try her hand at writing, according to Daily Mail.

Markle might as well be following Prince Charles’ lead at fiction writing; according to close sources of the Daily Mail, she is making moves to secure legal protection and rights to pen novels through the foundation she’s set up with Prince Harry, Archewell.

US lawyers have also been studying the Duke and Duchess’ application to trademark Archewell, and have found that they have been trying to secure a clause with the US Patent and Trademark Office that seeks the right “to pen fiction and non-fiction books on a variety of topics under the Archewell brand, as well as produce general feature magazines and printed periodicals.”

“Meghan has some experience as a writer and used to have a popular blog called The Tig before she met Harry that covered health, travel, food, and fashion,” a source was quoted as saying.

They went on to add, “Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality. Fiction, be it children’s books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand.”

However, nothing concrete has been revealed as yet.

