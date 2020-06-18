Meghan and Harry’s trademark application for new non-profit Archewell rejected

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trademark application for their new non-profit organization Archewell has been rejected.

According to The Sun, there were various reasons for it which includes the former royals not signing the application, it was “too vague” and they didn’t pay all the fees required.

The couple submitted the application on March 3 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

After the reviewing process, Meghan and Harry have been notified by their attorney about the number of changes which need to be made by August 22, otherwise the application will become “abandoned”.

They reportedly delayed the launch of their organization after relocating to Los Angeles, US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their new organization aims to offer emotional support groups, a multimedia educational empire and a well-being website.

The couple announced their charity back in April, named in honor of their one-year-old son, Archie

Comments

comments