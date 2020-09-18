Why Meghan was in ‘floods of tears’ before last royal engagement

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was reportedly in ‘floods of tears’ before she attended her final engagement as a working royal at Westminster Abbey in March, 2020.

Meghan broke down in tears before joining Harry at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service, said Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie.

She had cried after meeting with students from the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), Daily Star reported

Omid Scobie said, “Meghan stayed behind after the students left. It was a moment for her to say goodbye to some of the staff that had been so loyal to her for the past year for the last time”.

“It was emotional. Meghan was really composed throughout the engagement but it was a moment to be vulnerable amongst familiar faces.”

He explained how this would have “really hit home” because it was “the end”.

“It would be the last time she would stand in the Buckingham Palace as a senior working royal. It was clear in her body language, very real, very emotional. very vulnerable. And so she went straight to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.”

Comments

comments