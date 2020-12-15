Lahore court hears plea seeks filing of case against Mehmood Achakzai

LAHORE: The sessions court heard a petition for registration of case against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai over a hate speech in PDM public meeting in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Rizwan Aziz heard a plea of Tanveer Arshad Chaudhry Advocate against Achakzai over his alleged hate speech against the people of Punjab.

Tanveer Arshad Advocate pleaded to the court that the PkMAP leader talked with hate against Punjab’s people in the recent public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.

He sought the court’s order for registration of a case of hate crime against Achakzai.

The judge summoned a report from concerned police station over the matter till December 22 and adjourned the hearing.

PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, during his speech, gave some references from the history that stirred controversy.

The PkMAP leader told the participants and the PDM leaders that he wanted to bring some grievances into their notice.

Some quarters condemned the PkMAP leader’s alleged anti-Punjab narrative and called it fanning provincialism in the wake of politics.

Comments

comments