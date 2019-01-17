Mehmood Kiani expresses concerns over lack of research work in country

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for promotion of research work, Minister for National Health Services Amir Mehmood Kiani has said that the basic issues can be resolved by promoting the research trends in the country.

Aamer Mehmood Kiani visited Pakistan Health Research Council (PHRC) and was briefed about the functions and working of the Council by the Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Iqbal Hussain Durrani.

He directed to prepare a comprehensive plan within 15 days to address all major issues of the Council and emphasized the importance of health research in the country. The minister expressed his desire to make this organization more productive and dynamic.

He said that PTI-led government was giving great importance to research work in health sector. Amir Mehmood Kiani said that the government would facilitate PHRC for promotion of research work in the country. He expressed concerns over lack of research work in the country.

Comments

comments