Anti-encroachment drive: first day resulted in over 7km land recovery

KARACHI: Authorities have concluded their first day of the anti-encroachment drive along Mehmoodabad nullah removing impediments, structures on about seven-and-a-half-kilometer area, ARY News reported.

The extended and encroached areas and walls of houses and shops were either cleared away or demolished by the anti-encroachment drive.

Calling it a day today, the authorities underscored they will continue the operation for four days straight in collaboration with Karachi Municipal Corporation and other relevant offices.

READ: Karachi nullah remodelling study almost complete, works to begin by 2021: CM

It may be noted that earlier last month, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah chaired a Karachi Coordination Committee session to contemplate development projects and drainage infrastructure of the metropolis.

The session deliberated over various nullahs across Karachi wherein the CM said they have asked NED University to study and survey all the important lines for remodeling.

Attended by important persons including ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, federal planning minister Asad Umar, and other provincial ministers and secretaries, CM Shah noted in the session that remodeling of Mehmoodabad Nullah has been completed.

The remodeling based on the study would mean the Nullah would be able to drain inundation by 270mm within 12 hours, CM briefed the session today.

However, the CM said if the remodeling has to be materialized, it will require razing about 319 structures that have been build around them as encroachment of dedicated land.

The nullah has a six-meter depth at the Korangi road at the moment and for its remodelling according to NED study, we’ll have to bulldoze 319 structures built on its land, CM said.

Comments

comments