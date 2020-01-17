Model Mehreen Syed pens heartfelt note for her son on his first birthday

Pakistani model Mehreen Syed penned down an endearing note for her son on his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared an adorable photo with her one-year-old and wrote “Meet Ibrahim, my jaan, my lifeline, my everything!

Today is my son’s first birthday and on this day, I would like to Thank Allah with all my heart for giving me such a beautiful bundle of joy.”

“We love this boy beyond words and are blessed to have had a year full of adventures with him.”

Mehreen shared that he has taught her a lot of lessons in life: “They say that kids learn a lot from parents but my story is a bit different.”

“From the beginning, my baby boy and I have had to face a lot of difficulties and struggle. But we survived it and we survived it well . My baby boy is such a Warrior, a great fighter who has taught me so much in life.”

She concluded saying that she will always be his biggest fan and loves him dearly.

The starlet welcomed her second child with husband Ahmad Sheikh last year. They tied the knot in 2013 and have a five-year-old daughter named Aman.

She walked the ramp at a fashion show with her baby bump in 2018.

