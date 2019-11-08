Mehwish Hayat’s adorable moment with her niece will melt your heart

Renowned actor Mehwish Hayat’s video with her niece is the cutest thing on the internet today.

The actress shared an adorable moment with her niece, Sitara on Twitter showing the struggle of getting a kiss from her little doll and said she might need candies to bribe her.

“Missing my doll .. this shararti [naughty] little munchkin. Funny how she chooses to kiss her thumb instead of her Aani’s cheek despite my begging lol Maybe have to bribe her with candies next time. Love you ! my darling Sitara, the Noor of my life,” the starlet wrote.

Missing my doll .. this shararti little munchkin. Funny how she chooses to kiss her thumb instead of her Aani’s cheek despite my begging lol Maybe have to bribe her with candies next time. Love you ! my darling Sitara, the Noor of my life. ❤️#myNiece👼 pic.twitter.com/K1CQtQAMYl — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 7, 2019

We love this super cute and unique bond between the aunt and niece.

On the professional front, Mehwish Hayat was recently appointed the goodwill ambassador for girls’ rights by the Ministry of Human Rights.

