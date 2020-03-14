Mehwish Hayat appears on BBC show produced by Angelina Jolie

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat on Friday shared that she would soon appear on a BBC show produced by Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

She took to Instagram to share a teaser of her interview and wrote “Excited that my interview for BBC world will be out soon. Great concept created by Angelia Jolie for the first TV show she is producing.”

The show is produced by the Maleficent star in collaboration with Microsoft Education and BBC.

BBC My World is a groundbreaking global show for young audiences, explaining the stories behind the news, and providing facts and information for them to make up their own minds about international issues.

“The roles that I have done, they have been the ones that have broken stereotypes,” Mehwish can be heard saying in the teaser.

The starlet went onto say that male and female actors should get equal pay so that they get an equal amount of respect.

“If used in the right way, it can be really helpful, healthy and progressive. It can build people up,” she said about social media.

About the initiative, Angelina Jolie recently said: “As a parent, I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect them to each other.”

Comments

comments