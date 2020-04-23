Mehwish Hayat, brother take on TikTok’s dance challenge

Many celebrities are participating in various TikTok challenges, just like the rest of us while stay at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Renowned actor Mehwish Hayt recently took on the viral TikTok dance challenge with her brother.

Sharing a video on Twitter in which she can be seen dancing with her brother to the beat of Oh Nanana, the starlet said she performed it to have fun with her sibling.

“Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don’t ask how long it took me to get Danish to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times,having fun with siblings & challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. Never lose the inner child in you,” she remarked.

Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don't ask how long it took me to get Danish to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times,having fun with siblings &challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left.Never lose the inner child in you🐣 pic.twitter.com/anhTHmBxtE — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 22, 2020

Earlier, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress also nailed the #BottleCapChallenge.

Mehwish also penned an endearing note to wish her sister and singer Afsheen Hayat a happy birthday saying she looks up to her.

You’re someone I look up to,my strength & my weakness. You’ve excelled at everything you’ve tried, inspiring me along the way. You’re beautiful,talented & a pure soul. Thanks for taking all the good looks in the family-lol.Happy Bday @AfsheenHayat5 You’re the Best!I love you! x♥️ pic.twitter.com/tx2A38nns8 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) April 22, 2020

Comments

comments