Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mehwish Hayat, brother take on TikTok’s dance challenge

Mehwish Hayat

Many celebrities are participating in various TikTok challenges, just like the rest of us while stay at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. 

Renowned actor Mehwish Hayt recently took on the viral TikTok dance challenge with her brother.

Sharing a video on Twitter in which she can be seen dancing with her brother to the beat of Oh Nanana, the starlet said she performed it to have fun with her sibling.

Of all the internet challenges,this is the one that I opted for. Don’t ask how long it took me to get Danish to rehearse these steps lol. In these difficult times,having fun with siblings & challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. Never lose the inner child in you,” she remarked.

Earlier, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actress also nailed the #BottleCapChallenge.

Mehwish also penned an endearing note to wish her sister and singer Afsheen Hayat a happy birthday saying she looks up to her.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Digital video game spending hits record high under virus lockdown

Lifestyle

Fahad Mirza flaunts his sculpting skills

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan’s sweet wish for her brother’s birthday

Lifestyle

Female-centric ‘Star Wars’ series in works: reports


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close