Mehwish Hayat calls for shutting down all networks, mafias exploiting children

Renowned actor Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday expressed her concerns about rampant child abuse and said all networks and mafias exploiting children must be shut down.

Commenting on the arrest of the leader of a global child pornography syndicate from Pakistan, Hayat said perverts like him have no place in any civilised society.

“Child abuse is the most heinous of crimes. Let’s use this arrest – horrific as it is – to shut down all the networks and mafias exploiting our children in this way,” she tweeted.

The 46-year-old man’s arrest was made public on Tuesday. He has confessed to more than 30 counts of child abuse in Pakistan and forced filming of underage adolescents in compromising positions.

