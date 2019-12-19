Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable childhood photo

Renowned Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat shared an adorable photo from her childhood.

Taking to Instagram, the ‎Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared a throwback photo of her. Dressed in a red dress and flaunting a million-dollar smile, the little Mehwish can be seen wearing a kulha, usually worn by a groom at his wedding.

“I think I made an Ok Shahbaala,” she captioned the photo.

Actor Yasir Hussain who will be tying the knot with Iqra Aziz soon was quick to comment “Meri shadi mai bhi ban jao (Be a Shahbaala on my wedding too).”

Shahbaala is a wedding custom from the subcontinent in which a nephew or cousin of the groom accompanies the groom during the ceremony as his protector.

The starlet who recently featured on Eastern Eye’s Sexiest Asian Women of 2019, but said she wants to be judged on talent and not physical attributes.

