Mehwish Hayat does not have a TikTok account

Prominent actor Mehwish Hayat has clarified that she is not on Chinese video-sharing social networking service, TikTok.

Turning to Instagram, the actress shared a screenshot of a Tiktok account by her name and told her fans that it’s a fake account.

The actress urged her fans and followers to report the fake TikTok account “@the_real_mehwishhayatt” trying to impersonate her.

Many Pakistani celebrities including Hania Amir, Yasir Hussain, Noor Hassan and Momina Mustehsan are on TikTok.

Recently, two TikTok stars Areeka Haq and Jannat Mirza also made their way to the showbiz industry by featuring in music videos with celebrities.

