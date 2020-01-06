Mehwish Hayat, Farhan Saeed’s casual rendition of this Bollywood song is going viral

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat and singer Farhan Saeed combined their singing prowess to present a classic Bollywood song.

A video of them singing has been doing rounds on social media. The talented stars’ Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam duet is the coolest thing you will see on the internet today.

The song is from the 1999 Indian romantic drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in lead roles.

Farhan is a professional singer who started off his music career with pop-rock band Jal in 2003. He left the band in 2011 to pursue a solo career.

The singer made his Bollywood-singing breakthrough in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, Mehwish Hayat has proclaimed her love for singing time and again.

In November, she was seen humming to Charlie Puth’s song Attention along with her brother and said that she belongs to a musical family.

She also posted a video jamming to Roberta Flack’s song Killing Me Softly in the same month on Instagram.

Before her singing debut in Coke Studio season 9, fans had no idea Mehwish can sing as well.

