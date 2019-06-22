Mehwish Hayat defends her choice to do item songs

Actress Mehwish Hayat clapped back at haters who criticized her for doing another item song and reiterated that it’s her choice to do dance numbers.

Hayat features in a dance number titled Gangster Guriya. She took to Twitter to defend herself and said she finds it empowering to do dance numbers as a woman.

Her tweet reads “To do these dance numbers has been my choice. As an actress and performer it is my job. As a woman I find my work empowering. Dance to me is aesthetically the purest form of art.”

Earlier, when people criticized Hayat for not representing Pakistani culture, actor Osman Khalid Butt came out in her defence and called out the bashers.

He told a ‘social media influencer’ who used derogatory remarks for the starlet to watch out for his language. The Surkh Chandni actor requested people to be civil in their criticism and not hurl abuses at actors.

Please. It's not too much to ask that you be civil in your criticism. No one is taking away your freedom of speech or your right to call out something you feel strongly against.

Hayat has featured in an item song earlier as well.

