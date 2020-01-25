Mehwish Hayat disgusted at dismal condition of Karachi airport’s toilets

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat known for speaking up about different issues has brought light to the dismal condition of toilets at Karachi airport.

Taking to Twitter, the actress schooled authorities and told people to clean up their acts before leaving public toilets.

She had the misfortune of using the women’s bathroom at the Jinnah International Airport which was “dirty and stinking.” She even saw “cockroaches” which is a deal breaker.

Disgusting! Had misfortune to use the ladies room at Khi Airport – dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here? These are the most basic amenities – let's clean up our act — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 24, 2020

“Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here? These are the most basic amenities – let’s clean up our act,” the starlet wrote.

Many people shared their grievances and relayed their experience of using toilets at the airport.

Mehwish Hayat doesn’t shy away from bringing attention to important issues that are often overlooked.

