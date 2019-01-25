With her successes on mini and silver screen, Mehwish Hayat can be called Pakistan’s most popular actress today.

Fans just love the “Punjab Nahi Jaungi” actress. Her acting skills coupled with flawless looks have everybody in awe.

Known for a no nonsense attitude, the actress recently gave her fans a rare treat by making a TikTok video.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Getting a hang of Tiktok madness !” wrote the ‘Dillagi’ actress while posting the video in which she is lip-syncing a Kareena Kapoor dialogue from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.

The actress can be seen lip-syncing Poo’s dialogues alongside two make up artists Bryan William and Arbash Malik. She jokingly described the duo as her “partners in crime”.

The video went viral soon after it was uploaded on her Facebook and Instagram accounts with fans praising and welcoming the actress on the popular app.

As for Poo, Kareena Kapoor won many hearts by playing the K3G character. Latest being her stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan.

“Can you imagine I have Poo as my stepmother!” Sara Ali Khan said in a recent interview.

“People tell me that I have willed this to happen. I have been such a die-hard Kareena fan that I have willed her into my life. This is what I get,” Sara had said.

Comments

comments