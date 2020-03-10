Mehwish Hayat mourns the loss of her beloved pet

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat shared her pain in a social media post as she lost her best friend, her pet Balooni.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned down a heart-warming note about losing her pet and how she feels about it.

“My dear Balooni .. It’s been 3 days that you’ve been gone .. and my heart and mind still doesn’t want to believe it, she wrote.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star added “I’ve been through a lot but these last few days have been the worst of my life. A decade of having you next to me through all my highs, lows and breakdowns .. your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright. You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself.”

The starlet said she never thought she would lose Balooni “thought you’d always be there at the gate waiting for me with those big piercing brown eyes.”

“My best friend .. you loved me so much that you spared me the pain of saying goodbye and letting you go .. I wish you’d waited for me a day more .. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time .. I wish.”

Mehwish Hayat concluded by saying that nothing will ever replace the void that her pet has left in her life.

Comments

comments