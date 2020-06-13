Mehwish Hayat clarifies she does not have coronavirus

Prominent actor Mehwish Hayat has rubbished rumours that she contracted Covid-19 and urged media to check their facts before posting such stories.

A tabloid portal reported that the actor has tested positive for coronavirus. On Thursday, she took to Twitter to call out the tabloid for sharing the news without verifying it.

“Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories. Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of “followers” and “likes”,” she wrote.

Not true!!! I just wish that our media would be more responsible and check their facts before posting such stories. Call me and check instead of posting anything you feel like for the sake of "followers" and "likes". This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 11, 2020

The starlet added: “This has caused a great deal of distress to family and friends.”

Some local celebrities and known figures including veteran actors Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf, Vasay Chaudhry, singer Abrar-ul-Haq, cricketer Shahid Afridi and designer Maheen Khan have tested positive of Covid-19.

