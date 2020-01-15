Mehwish Hayat criticises Oscar nominations over lack of diversity

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat like many others have criticised Oscar 2020 nominations over lack of diversity.

The Academy Awards are almost so white all over again and ignored films about women. Out of 20 nominees in acting categories, only one person of color was nominated; Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman in the film Harriet.

The awards failed to recognize female directors after they were very absent at the Golden Globes. No female director has been nominated for the Oscars 2020 Best Director category.

Mehwish took to Twitter to share her concerns about the nominations. “The Oscar nominations yesterday show that diversity is still a major issue and the film industry in the West has a long way to go to be fully inclusive.”

The starlet added that women must tell their own stories instead of being dependent on others. “If no one else will do it, perhaps now is the time for us to step up and tell our stories to the world!”

Previously, the actress lauded Hollywood’s move to be more inclusive of other ethnicities after Marvel announced its first-ever Muslim superhero, Ms Marvel.

