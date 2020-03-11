This season of PSL is turning out to be the most exciting one: Mehwish Hayat

Prominent Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat was spotted at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday to support her favourite team.

The actress took to Twitter to share stunning photos from the stadium where she was present to show support for her team, Peshawar Zalmi.

The crowd was delighted by her appearance at the stadium as they witnessed Lahore Qalandars claiming a narrow win against Peshawar Zalmi.

Hayat termed PSL 5 the most exciting season of the league.

“The atmosphere in the Gaddafi Stadium was electric. This season of PSL is turning out to be the most exciting yet. A real treat for the fans who’ve waited so long for this,” she tweeted.

She congratulated the Qalandars on their victory but hopes Zalmi will turn around things.

