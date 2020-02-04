Mehwish Hayat won’t feature in PSL opening ceremony

Web Analytics
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat will not be performing at Pakistan Super League 2020’s opening ceremony. 

The starlet took to Twitter to clarify she won’t be a part of the grand ceremony which will take place in National Stadium, Karachi on February 20.

“Just to clarify, contrary to media reports I can confirm that unfortunately I will not be singing any songs or performing at the PSL opening ceremony this year.,” she wrote.

She also thanked her fans for their love and support. “Thank you for all the love and lets all enjoy the feast of cricket that PSL will bring !”

The league will be held entirely in Pakistan for the first time. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February and March.

