Mehwish Hayat backs public hanging of child rapists

Mehwish Hayat, child rapists

Following National Assembly passing a resolution on Friday calling for the public hanging of convicted child killers and rapists, the never ending debate of capital punishment.

Many known personalities including federal ministers Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry condemned the resolution.

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter to share her views and supported it.

“Strange when these rapes & murders of children are reported,we all call for the perpetrators 2 be hung in public. When the govt agrees we all begin 2 hide behind ‘human right violations’,” she wrote.

“Unfortunate as it is,we need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society!” she added concluding her tweet with the hashtag #hangchildrapists.

In response to her tweet, many people weighed in the pros and cons of capital punishment.

