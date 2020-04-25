Web Analytics
Mehwish Hayat tells fans to hold on to hope in dark times

Mehwish Hayat

Prominent actor Mehwish Hayat stressed on holding on to hope when everything seems dark in her latest social media post.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wished her fans a happy Ramadan and wrote: “Holding on to hope when everything seems dark, is the greatest test of faith. Never have we needed prayers more than we do now.”

She added “Throughout this holy month, may Allah bless us all with resilience and strength. Ameen Ramzan Mubarak!”

Many stars took to social media to extend warm Ramadan greetings and hoped this month will bring the healing the world needs right now as it grapples with a pandemic.

The starlet earlier jumped on the bandwagon of dance challenges and and shook a leg with a brother on the Oh Na Na Nah song.

