Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Mehwish Hayat’s Naat recitation touches fans’ hearts

Mehwish Hayat

Prominent actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat recently recited a beautiful Naat and received praise from her fans. 

Taking to Twitter, the starlet shared a video of her reciting the Naat titled Karam Mere Aaqa. Written by M. Ali Zahoor, it is composed and produced by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin.

She said that this Naat-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW) is very special to her and hoped that it touches her fans the same way it touched her.

“I feel blessed that this Ramzan I am able to share a piece of my heart with you. This Naat-Rasool-e-Maqbool (S.A.W) is very special to me. I hope it touches you in the same way it touched me,” she captioned the video.

Hayat had told her followers to seek help in patience and prayer earlier in an Instagram post.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Johnny Depp ‘non-violent’, says ex-partner Paradis in UK libel case

Lifestyle

Singer Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus conspiracy rant

Lifestyle

Rihanna debuts on Sunday Times Rich List of musicians at no. 3

Lifestyle

Here is what Robert Pattinson has to say about playing Batman!


ARY NEWS URDU