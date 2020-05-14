Mehwish Hayat’s Naat recitation touches fans’ hearts

Prominent actor and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat recently recited a beautiful Naat and received praise from her fans.

Taking to Twitter, the starlet shared a video of her reciting the Naat titled Karam Mere Aaqa. Written by M. Ali Zahoor, it is composed and produced by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin.

She said that this Naat-Rasool-e-Maqbool (SAW) is very special to her and hoped that it touches her fans the same way it touched her.

“I feel blessed that this Ramzan I am able to share a piece of my heart with you. This Naat-Rasool-e-Maqbool (S.A.W) is very special to me. I hope it touches you in the same way it touched me,” she captioned the video.

Hayat had told her followers to seek help in patience and prayer earlier in an Instagram post.

