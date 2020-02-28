Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and popular actress Mehwish Hayat is elated at the resumption of international cricket in Multan after more than a decade.

The actress, who attended the Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi game of Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition (PSL 5) at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, took to Twitter and said “Great feeling to be at the glorious Multan stadium last night & see it filled to capacity. First big match being played there after 12 yrs.”

She congratulated the Sultans as well “Congrats to the Sultans on their win. Alas, it was not to be Zalmi’s night. So good to see crowds enjoying major tournaments being played in Pakistan.”

Was great catching up with old friends on the flight to Multan. Wishing you the very best @fahadmustafa26 for your Jeeto Pakistan’s Multan special. I am sure it’s gonna be rocking ! 👊🏻@Jerjees pic.twitter.com/VaES1avFg4 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 27, 2020

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor was spotted at the stadium with her brother and even took selfies with fans.

She shared a picture with Fahad Mustafa and CEO ARY Digital Network Jerjees Seja and went onto say it “was great catching up with old friends on the flight to Multan.”

Was great catching up with old friends on the flight to Multan. Wishing you the very best @fahadmustafa26 for your Jeeto Pakistan’s Multan special. I am sure it’s gonna be rocking ! 👊🏻@Jerjees pic.twitter.com/VaES1avFg4 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 27, 2020

Mehwish also extended wishes to her friend and host for Jeeto Pakistan’s Multan special: “I am sure it’s gonna be rocking!”

Comments

comments