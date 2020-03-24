Pakistan’s prominent actress Mehwish Hayat took a trip down the memory lane remembering the moment she was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared a video clip from last year’s ceremony on Twitter and wrote “Can’t believe that today it’s been a year from this life changing moment when I was bestowed with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the Medal of Excellence.”

2/2 ..made me much stronger & I shoulder the responsibility that comes with the honour. I’ll make sure that I continue to make my country proud. Thank you to all those who have supported me & those that have never failed to remind me each day of this moment. I love you all ! ♥️🇵🇰 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 23, 2020

She further said that 2019 made her a stronger person: “The past year has made me much stronger & I shoulder the responsibility that comes with the honour. I’ll make sure that I continue to make my country proud.”

The starlet expressed gratitude to all those who supported her and never failed to remind her each day of this moment.

Mehwish Hayat was conferred with the award in 2019 for her services in promoting Pakistani cinema by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. She dedicated her award to all the girls in the country who have a dream.

