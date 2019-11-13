Mehwish Hayat shows off singing skills in latest video

There’s no doubt that Mehwish Hayat is a multi-talented artist. She’s not only known for her impeccable acting but also her dance moves. The actress showed off her singing prowess this time around.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a video jamming to Roberta Flack’s song Killing Me Softly to wish musician Emad Rehman on his birthday. And Hayat didn’t disappoint with her melodious voice and amazing singing skills.

“Just being in the studio with the most talented duo @emadrahman.er & @afsheen.hayat inspires me. Here, jamming 2 one of my fav songs, “Killin me softly” Was truly magical. ” she wrote.

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat delivered a song called Tu Hi Tu with singer Shiraz Uppal and has lent her voice to OST’s of some television dramas as well.

