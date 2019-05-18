Mehwish Hayat joins Snapchat gender-switch filter club!

Snapchat’s gender-swapping filter is all the rage nowadays with many calling it the best filter ever to have been rolled out!

The latest celebrity to make use of the filter is Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, who used the filter to recreate Pakistani movie Load Wedding’s song Munday Lahore De.

Posting the video on her Twitter account, Hayat mentioned her fellow actor Fahad Mustafa, writing: “you can take the back seat “Musaddiq Hayat” is here to take over! Lol”

Playing around with this new snapchat filter is fun . 👨🏻

I think I’d make a very handsome Hero tbh . @fahadmustafa26 you can take the back seat “Musaddiq Hayat” is here to take over ! Lol 🤚😄 @nabeelqureshi #MehwishHayat #Loadwedding #mundaylahorede pic.twitter.com/Wn3KjUXq0o — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 18, 2019

Since the filter was released, people have made a number of hillarious videos. The filter replaces a person’s face with that of an opposite gender as soon as the face faces the camera.

What this Abu Dhabi meme maker did with the filter is just awesome and hilarious at the same time.

The man used Bollywood songs and acted as both the hero and heroin using the gender swapping filter.

This mom used the filter on her unwary baby sitting in a car. As soon as the baby looks into the camera, her face is swapped with that of a boy face.

