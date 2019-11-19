Web Analytics
Mehwish Hayat can’t get over the magic of Solis Music Festival

Renowned actor Mehwish Hayat loved the magic at a recently held music festival which lit up Karachi’s Electronic Dance Music scene.

Solis Music and Arts Festival was held on Saturday featuring local and international artists. The illustrious lineup included Clean Bandit, Kill the Buzz, Oceanvs Orientalis, FDVM, Turhan James, Neha Khan, Maleo, and Hussain Dosa.

Taking to Instagram, Mehwish shared she thoroughly enjoyed the festival and simply can’t get over it.

“This is KARACHI! Still can’t get over the magic of Solis fest over the weekend. International DJs, kickass music & best of all an electrifying crowd enjoying every minute!” she wrote.

She lauded the return of international artists in Pakistan “Growing up events like these were only a dream. It’s a start. Pakistan is ready to welcome the best of the world!”

Other notable celebrities who graced the event include Saqib Malik, Deepak Perwani, Mansha Pasha, Nadia Hussain, Zhalay Saradi, Tara Mehmood, Shahzad Noor, Asim Raza and many more.

