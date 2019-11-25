Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat’s latest song cover proves she is a woman of many talents. The singer shared her love for music and singing in a recent post.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video of her humming to Charlie Puth’s song Attention along with her brother and said that she belongs to a musical family; often sings for hours with her siblings.

“Growing up in a musical family has its own perks, since childhood us siblings would sit in the patio and sing for hours. Still doing it whenever we get the chance – even when it is drizzling – and long may it continue,” she said.

The starlet also appreciated her brother, Zeeshan’s guitar and strumming skills. Zeeshan is a Pakistani-American singer, songwriter and music composer. Their sister Afsheen is also following in her brother’s footsteps while their other sibling Danish is an actor like Mehwish.

Earlier, Mehwish Hayat sung Tu Hi Tu with singer Shiraz Uppal for Coke Studio. She has also lent her voice to OST’s of some television dramas.

