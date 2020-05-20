Mehwish Hayat wants you to pray for coronavirus affectees tonight

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat took to social media on the special night of 27th Ramadan and urged her followers to remember coronavirus affectees in their prayers.

The starlet wants people to pray for a more tolerant world to emerge after the pandemic.

“Tonight lets pray that the world has learnt from this crisis & the new world that emerges is more tolerant & loving & one that is not so hung up on materialistic pursuits,” she tweeted late Wednesday night.

She went onto add “Please also make sure to remember those who’ve lost their lives & those who’re still fighting. May we all heal.” Lailatul Qadr, considered to be the holiest night, when the first verses of the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is being observed across Pakistan today (Wednesday night). Pakistan has recorded 45,898 cases of the novel coronavirus and the nationwide death toll stands at 985.

