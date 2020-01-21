Web Analytics
Mehwish Hayat pays homage to slain civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr

Pakistan’s prominent actor Mehwish Hayat paid a tribute to slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr on his day.

His legacy was honoured as Martin Luther King Jr day was commemorated on January 20, Monday. It has been more than 50 years since his death.

Mehwish took to micro-blogging site Twitter to remember him saying “A real hero of mine.”

She brought attention towards his ideals of equality and freedom: “Let’s remember the ideals of equality & freedom that Martin Luther King Jr fought for. Lessons we can still learn from 60 years later. The words of his “I have a dream..” speech “that all men are created equal” need to be heard in some parts of the world today.”

Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated four years after segregation was banned under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

On Monday, his daughter Bernice King reminded everyone through a tweet that the fight for equality doesn’t just happen once a year.

