Mehwish Hayat claps back at troll over misogynist tweet

Pakistan’s popular actor Mehwish Hayat hit back at a troll for his misogynistic remarks.

The starlet took to Twitter to express her concern about how the world is already teetering on the edge of war within 72 hours of 2020. She was referring to the killing of top Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani following which #worldwar3 started trending on Twitter.

When Hayat tweeted that this development will not just affect Iran and US, a user wrote “Since when women started understanding international affairs.”

She called him out at his misogynistic comment and named women leaders who had a great understanding of international affairs.

“Joan of Arc , Cleopatra , Margaret Thatcher, Benazir Bhutto to name a few ! It’s about time you come out of that little hole you’re living in and smell the coffee,” she wrote.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor doesn’t shy away from shutting down trolls on social media.

