Mehwish Hayat wants a sequel of her drama ‘Dil Lagi’

Three years after Dil Lagi, Mehwish Hayat reminisces memories of the drama serial. The actress took to Twitter and asked co-actor Humayun Saeed and director Nadeem Baig “How about a sequel?”.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star shared a clip from the drama and said that Dil Lagi remains an iconic landmark drama serial to this day.

To this day, Dillagi remains an iconic landmark drama serial . Portraying the fierce Anmol will always hold a very special place in my heart. Not to forget how she tested every bit of Mohid’s patience. 👊🏻😈 @iamhumayunsaeed @nadeembaigg how about a sequel? pic.twitter.com/Fcjhg8IklE — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) June 8, 2019

The drama serial set in the streets of Sukkur in interior Sindh, revolved around the love story of Anmol and Mohid, played by Humayan Saeed.

Mehwish shared that portraying the character of a fierce Anmol will always hold a special place in her heart.

Dil Lagi, aired on ARY Digital in 2006, kept viewers enthralled till the very last episode. It won the ‘Best Television Play’ at Lux Style Awards on April 19th, 2017.

Known for her impeccable acting and flamboyant style, Mehwish was recently awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of her contribution to the Pakistani cinema.

