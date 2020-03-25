On acclaimed director Nadeem Baig’s 45th birthday, actress Mehwish Hayat shared a heartfelt post on social media lauding his role in the revival of Pakistani cinema.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Aungi actress was all praise for him for giving us blockbuster hits.

“Happy Birthday to one of the foremost directors of our country and a very dear friend . You have almost singlehandedly revived Pakistani cinema and in my opinion nobody understands our audience better than you do,” she wrote on Instagram.

She shared her experience of working with him and said she learnt a lot. “Be it Manjali, Dillagi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi and now London Nahi Jaunga. It has always been a pleasure to work with you Nadeem.”

“I consider myself fortunate to have been able share this incredible decade long journey with you and have learnt so much from the experience and I look forward to so many more.”

Mehwish hopes he was able to celebrate his birthday amid coronavirus crisis. “We’ll defer the cake till we are back on set InshaAllah.”

She concluded by appreciating Meray Paas Tum Ho’s director’s sense of humour.

